Sonam Kapoor divulges the secret to her style game in an upcoming web-series

For Magnum, it’s time for a style-kissed summer romance with the queen of bold, Sonam K. Ahuja. The premium Belgian chocolate ice cream brand is excited to officially announce its association with globally acclaimed style icon. With Magnum being a well-known symbol for style and pleasure, a collaboration with this style icon only seemed fitting to send hearts across the globe aflutter.

The MagnumXSonam collaboration announcement video sees the diva create intrigue about the upcoming style project with the luxurious ice cream brand. This confluence of pleasure and style is sure to steal hearts as Sonam’s world-class sartorial excellence puts her at the forefront of bringing audiences a project that decodes her personal style mastery.

Sonam brings her iconic, fearless and unapologetic style factor to the brand. Magnum is known to associate with some of the world’s most iconic and stylish women, hence it’s no surprise that our very own Sonam K. Ahuja joins the club!

“Magnum is a hallmark for indulgence and style excellence. To be on board with a brand that reflects exactly what inspires my style is absolutely thrilling. Ice cream has always been a guilty pleasure of mine and I consider myself a Magnum loyalist at heart! Even while shooting with the brand, I couldn’t help but take delight in a few Magnum bars and to be honest it was the highlight of my day. It’s no secret that I live and breathe fashion. It defines me in more ways than one and I believe in taking my style very seriously. With Magnum, I’m here to co-create a space that encourages fashionistas to make their own style rules and break free from stereotypes. Stay tuned for my upcoming style project that I’ve taken great pleasure curating with Magnum!” shares Magnum’s Brand Ambassador, Sonam K. Ahuja.