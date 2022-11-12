Many congratulations to Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. A little angel has taken birth in the couple's house. According to reports, Bipasha gave birth to a lovely daughter on Saturday. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this couple of Bollywood has also joined the parent club.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become parents to a baby girl

The Alone couple had announced their pregnancy a few months ago. Sharing the good news with their fans, the couple had written, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three,” in the caption.

Bipasha and Karan kept giving their fans updates about her health throughout the pregnancy. They also organised two baby showers, a traditional Bengali baby shower, and an intimate baby shower for friends and family. The actress had written an article about her pregnancy, which was published by Harper’s Bazaar. In her write-up, she recalled experiencing a ‘horrible wave of sickness’ during the initial months of pregnancy.

“Other than completely silencing my sweet tooth, this pregnancy hasn’t changed my diet that much. I’ve always eaten balanced meals. There is a little of everything—carbs, fats, proteins, lean meats, fruits and veggies. I ensure the roughage is good and keep myself hydrated. However, while there wasn’t a drastic change for me, there were challenges,” read an excerpt of her article.

Basu and Grover first met on the sets of Alone and fell in love. After dating for a while, they tied the knot in 2016.

