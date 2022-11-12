Jungkook joins Shakira, Dua Lipa and others to perform at the tournament.

South Korean juggernaut group BTS’ youngest member Jungkook will reportedly perform at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar.

BTS’ Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony with new song in Qatar

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the singer will also be lending his voice to the soundtrack of the upcoming World Cup, which he would be performing at the opening ceremony later this month.

“Proud to announce that Jungkook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” the group’s agency Big Hit Music shared on November 12.

방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MwJ2kdNRBp — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 12, 2022

Jungkook is also an official promoter of The Goal of the Century - a global sustainability initiative by Hyundai Motors in partnership with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - along with his fellow BTS members. However, it is still uncertain whether the entire group will arrive for FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, the same day as the kick-off game of the tournament with a match between Qatar and Ecuador.

FIFA has released four separate official songs for this edition of this year’s World Cup. The tracks are: Hayya Hayya by Cardona, Davido, and Aisha, Arhbo, The World Is Yours To Take by Lil Baby, and Light The Sky by Balqees, Manal, Rahma Riad and Nora Fatehi.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jungkook wish Jimin on his 27th birthday; see photos and videos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.