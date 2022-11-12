comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.11.2022 | 4:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

BTS’ Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony with new song in Qatar

Bollywood News

Jungkook joins Shakira, Dua Lipa and others to perform at the tournament.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean juggernaut group BTS’ youngest member Jungkook will reportedly perform at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar.

BTS’ Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony with new song in Qatar

BTS’ Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony with new song in Qatar

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the singer will also be lending his voice to the soundtrack of the upcoming World Cup, which he would be performing at the opening ceremony later this month.

“Proud to announce that Jungkook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” the group’s agency Big Hit Music shared on November 12.

Jungkook is also an official promoter of The Goal of the Century - a global sustainability initiative by Hyundai Motors in partnership with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - along with his fellow BTS members. However, it is still uncertain whether the entire group will arrive for FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, the same day as the kick-off game of the tournament with a match between Qatar and Ecuador.

FIFA has released four separate official songs for this edition of this year’s World Cup. The tracks are: Hayya Hayya by Cardona, Davido, and Aisha, Arhbo, The World Is Yours To Take by Lil Baby, and Light The Sky by Balqees, Manal, Rahma Riad and Nora Fatehi.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jungkook wish Jimin on his 27th birthday; see photos and videos

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become…

REVEALED: The INSIDE SCOOP on how and why…

Money laundering case: Delhi court extends…

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66

Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown to…

Vadh: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification