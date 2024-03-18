Elvish Yadav’s confession comes after his arrest by Noida Police on Sunday in connection with an ongoing investigation.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has confessed to his involvement in supplying snake venom for rave parties, according to a report by NDTV on Monday. This comes after his arrest by Noida Police on Sunday in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav CONFESSES to arranging snake venom for rave parties: Report

Elvish Yadav, who initially denied any involvement in the case, admitted during questioning that he arranged snakes and their venom for parties he had organised in the past. As per the report, he also acknowledged knowing the five other individuals arrested last year on similar charges. These five individuals, all residents of Delhi, were previously arrested and released on bail.

The Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav on Sunday as part of their investigation into the alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at parties in the National Capital Region (NCR). He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Police officials have stated that they have gathered substantial evidence against Yadav concerning his involvement in supplying snake venom.

Elvish Yadav, along with the five others previously arrested, was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and criminal conspiracy charges in November 2023. This action followed a complaint filed by an animal welfare activist associated with People For Animals (NGO). The complaint alleged that Yadav and the others supplied snake venom for a party in Noida's Sector 51.

This case remains under investigation, with Elvish Yadav's recent reported confession potentially leading to further developments.

