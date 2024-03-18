Mukesh Khanna took a dig at Ranveer Singh and his nude photoshoot while sharing his thoughts on the latter’s casting in Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna REACTS STRONGLY to rumours of Ranveer Singh’s casting in Shaktimaan: “He can’t be Shaktimaan, no matter how big a star he is”

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, widely recognized for his portrayal of Shaktimaan in the iconic television series, has addressed the ongoing rumours of Ranveer Singh being cast as the superhero in the upcoming film adaptation. The OG Shaktimaan took to social media, sparking conversation with his remarks. While no official casting announcement has been made, Khanna expressed his reservations in a recent Instagram post.

Mukesh Khanna REACTS STRONGLY to rumours of Ranveer Singh’s casting in Shaktimaan: “He can’t be Shaktimaan, no matter how big a star he is”

"Social media has been buzzing with rumours about Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan for months," the 65-year-old actor wrote (translated from Hindi). "Everyone seemed unhappy with this choice. I remained silent, but when channels began announcing Ranveer's signing, I had to speak up. I firmly believe that an actor with a particular image, no matter how big a star they are, cannot embody Shaktimaan."

The veteran actor further elaborated on his perspective in a video, suggesting alternative roles for Singh. He mentioned countries like Finland and Spain where Singh could showcase his physique in projects with more frequent nudity. He said, “Work in films where you will get to do a nude scene in every third scene.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

Khanna asserted, “I have told the producers that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher. Now, the actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle.”

Last month, a report by PinkVilla indicated that Ranveer Singh would begin filming Shaktimaan soon. The report quoted a source claiming, "Right after Don 3, it's time for Shaktimaan. The film has been in the writing stage for over 3 years, and the team has finally cracked a script worthy of doing justice to the legacy of Shaktimaan. The film will be directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producers."

While Mukesh Khanna's comments have stirred debate, fans and moviegoers have to wait for official confirmation regarding the casting of Shaktimaan.

Also Read: BREAKING: Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan with Ranveer Singh is not a 3-part project

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.