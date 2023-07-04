comscore
Last Updated 04.07.2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid apologizes to the audience over his misbehaviour in the Bigg Boss house

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid apologizes to the audience over his misbehaviour in the Bigg Boss house

Jad Hadid was condemned for his behaviour by host Salman Khan for kissing Akanksha Puri and flashing his private parts to Bebika Dhurve.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is keeping its viewers entertained with ample amount of drama. After the controversial exit of Puneet Superstarr, who hardly lasted for 48 hours in the house, the other person who has created quite a bit of stir is Jad Hadid. From showing his butt to kissing Akanksha Puri passionately as a part of a dare, Jad seemed to have left many offended and embarrassed, so much so that host Salman Khan condemned his behaviour and even threatened to leave the host. Recently, as the contestant reflected on the past events inside the house, Hadid felt the need of apologize and decided to do the same.

In a recent clip, where Jad Hadid was seen working out and reflecting upon the past few incidents including the one where she showed his private parts to a co-contestant and kissing another contestant, the Lebanese actor-model gave a sincere heartfelt apology to the audience as well as host Salman Khan, promising that he would never repeat this act again. In his statement, Jad said, “My apologies to all of you Janta and to Salman Sir. I hope you reconsider us as friends. My respect goes to all of you janta! You have been so great to me since I have arrived in India and made me feel home. I apologize to Salman Khan Sir personally, promising that I will never ever put you again in a situation like that and will make you proud.”

For the unversed, Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri kissed each other as a part of dare given by one of the contestants during a task in the Bigg Boss house. Jad also got condemned by host Salman Khan for flashing his private parts to Bebika Dhurve after the two had a massive showdown.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 kicked off earlier this month with 13 contestants from television, social media, and film industry coming together and being locked up in a house wherein the public can have 24 hours access to camera on an OTT platform. The show is currently being streamed live on JioCinema.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Falaq Naazz and Pooja Bhatt for dragging Abhishek Malhan’s family and upbringing 

