Former actress and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Hayat, now known as Gaia Sofia Mother, has sparked concern after sharing a video on social media revealing she has been detained in Dubai for 33 days with a travel ban imposed on her.

Hayat, who has embraced spirituality in recent years, did not disclose the reason for her detainment but expressed her distress at being separated from her life in London and the financial strain the situation has caused. She runs a business, healing practice, and clinic, all currently shut down due to her absence.

"My priority is to get home to London where my life is on hold," she stated in the emotional video, fighting back tears. "I have no income and my savings are depleting."

Despite the challenges, Hayat acknowledged the support she has received from Dubai police, who have assured her the situation will be resolved soon. She also expressed gratitude for friends who have looked after her dogs during this difficult time.

Hayat's message touched upon themes of faith and resilience, finding strength in meditation and drawing inspiration from historical and spiritual figures who faced injustice. She concluded with a hopeful message, stating, "The time for injustice is ending... One has to take the final sufferings... to release the ultimate power and love of God."

The video has garnered significant attention online, with fans and well-wishers expressing concern and offering support. However, the exact reason behind Hayat's detainment and travel ban remains unclear.

