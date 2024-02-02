The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actress and model Poonam Pandey, who passed away on Friday morning after a battle with cervical cancer. She was 32 years old.

The news was confirmed by Pandey's team through a statement posted on her official Instagram handle. "This morning is a tough one for us," the statement read. "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Pandey rose to fame in 2011 after her controversial statement during the ICC Cricket World Cup. She later went on to appear in several films and reality shows, including Bollywood movies like Nasha and Aa Gaya Hero and Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp.

The news of Pandey's passing has come as a shock to her fans and followers, many of whom have expressed their condolences on social media.

