Mark your calendars, movie buffs! The highly anticipated comedy film The Crew, featuring the powerhouse trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, finally has a release date. Gear up for laughter as the film hits theaters nationwide on March 29, 2024.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer The Crew to release on March 29, 2024 in theaters

This exciting announcement comes a year after the film was first unveiled, piquing the audience's interest with its unique premise and stellar cast. For the first time ever, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon share the screen, promising an electrifying combination of talent and charisma.

Produced by the successful duo behind Veere Di Wedding, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, The Crew promises a delightful blend of drama and comedy. Set against the backdrop of the airline industry, the film revolves around the lives of three women navigating their careers and aspirations. As unexpected circumstances unfold, they find themselves entangled in a hilarious web of lies and misadventures, leading to a rib-tickling ride of chaos and laughter.

The Crew boasts an impressive ensemble cast beyond the leading ladies. The talented Diljit Dosanjh and the popular comedian Kapil Sharma add further depth and humor to the narrative. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, and went on floors in February 2023.

