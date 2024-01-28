Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan will join Salman Khan for the finale to talk about how Shaitaan will soon take over the theatres on 8th March 2024.

The gripping teaser of Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan has introduced audiences to a sinister world where Shaitaan controls everything and everybody. The intrigue that the teaser has generated has added to the anticipation of what the film holds.

Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan takes over Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss house

While everyone awaits to know about this edge-of-the-seat natural thriller, the makers have decided to share yet another glimpse into the wicked world of Shaitaan.

For the first time, Bigg Boss' house will be taken over by Shaitaan. Keeping it to the theme of the film, Shaitaan will command the contestants and put them to some mind-boggling tasks.

