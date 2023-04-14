comscore

Last Updated 14.04.2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan thanks “Appa” Sania Mirza for extravagant gifts Rs 1.21 lakhs

Popular star MC Stan received luxurious gifts from former tennis ace Sania Mirza; deets inside.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

MC Stan, the rising star of the music industry, has recently been making headlines for his love for all things expensive, way before he appeared in the Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 16. For the unversed, the young rapper’s one of the Instagram live sessions went viral on social media, when he was flaunting his “Rs 80 Hazaar Ke Shoes.” From oversized gold chains and diamond-studded watches to flamboyant fur coats and eye-catching designer sneakers, MC Stan has been embracing the world of luxury with open arms. Well, Sania Mirza has made two new additions to MC Stan’s extravagant accessories worth Rs 1.21 lakhs.

For the unversed, lately, MC and Sania have been snapped partying and meeting. And now, as an elder sister, Sania showered gifts worth lakhs on MC Stan. Recently, Stan took to his verified social media handle and shared a photo, featuring gifts he received from Sania. It includes a pair of black Nike shoes and Balenciaga sunglasses. The combined cost of the two is estimated to be around Rs 1.21 lakhs.

Expressing his gratitude, the 23-year-old rapper wrote, “Appreciate it Appa, ty @mirzasaniar,” along with his trademark line, "Tera ghar jayega isme!!"

Coming to the professional front, soon after winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, he announced his nationwide Hasti Ka Basti tour. It began on March 3 in his hometown Pune and will end on May 7 with his Delhi concert. So far, he has performed in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Indore, and his upcoming concerts have been scheduled to be held at Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and Delhi.

Also Read: Bigg Boss winner MC Stan’s ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ track completes 100 million views on YouTube

