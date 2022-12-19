Sreejita De’s fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape questioned Bigg Boss 16 makers about not beeping their address when contestants were discussing about it on the show.

As Bigg Boss 16 is growing day by day, the atmosphere in the house is becoming more complex and dense as the inmates are changing mindsets, engaging in foul play, backbiting, using bad words, and much more. However, when such an improper thing happens in the house, it gets beeped up by the makers as it's not suitable for the audience and also for the image of that particular individual. But, what happened in a recent episode of the Salman Khan - hosted show, made Sreejita De’s fiancé Michael Blohm – Pape question the security and privacy of celebrities. Viewers may recall that the episode featured Tina Datta and Vikkas Manaktala discussed the residence of Sreejita De, leading to the address being leaked on national television last night.

Sreejita's fiance, Michael Blohm-Pape slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 16 and questioned them about not beeping the address, despite it being a threat to their security and privacy. He took to social media to talk about this saying, "Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren't safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won't be happy with this, bcoz we surely don't want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND". As for the makers, the Bigg Boss team is yet to respond on this issue.

Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren’t safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won’t be happy with this, bcoz we surely don’t want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — Michael BP (@imichaelbp) December 18, 2022



Readers would be aware that Sreejita De, who entered the show when it kick-started was the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. However, the Uttaran actress returned to the house as a wildcard entry. Along with her, television actor Vikkas Manaktala was a new entry in the Bigg Boss house as another wildcard contestant.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm. The show is also available for streaming on VOOT.

