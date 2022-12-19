Miraggio teams up with Shanaya Kapoor to curate a handbag collection that is the epitome of grand and glam. With this collaboration, Miraggio is set to launch a collection that will keep your style a cut above the rest. Shanaya’s youthful and chic persona is in complete congruence with Miraggio’s trendy spirit. Consisting of three individual drops, this collaboration with Shanaya accurately reflects the spirit of the brand; fun, stylish, unique and confident. The collection is available in a plethora of colours and dynamic silhouettes.

Shanaya Kapoor turns muse for Miraggio to unveil new handbag collection

Miraggio embarked on this endeavour to offer a broad range of finely curated bags for every reason and season, with each bag having remarkable versatility. The collection boasts of an expansive array of totes, slings, baguette bags, and crossbody bags, crafted from PU, Faux Leather and Vegan Leather. Keeping in line with the brands’ mission to style the independent, modern woman who is not afraid to experiment, each bag in this new launch is enough to elevate your look. This collection is curated to make fashion more fun and accessible.

Commenting on the launch, Shanaya Kapoor, Miraggio’s new Muse says, “I am thrilled to be on board and a part of their latest campaign. The colours and designs are the fun elements that resonate the most with me and I am super excited for their collection”.

The inaugural drop, the 'After Party Collection' is all set to gear you up for the holiday season. This drop possesses carefully curated opulent pieces that are offered in fabulously festive iterations, ideal for the upcoming celebrations. Miraggio celebrates the return of the Moon Bag, accompanied with metallic clutches and commodious totes. The 'After Party Collection' is a myriad of fun textures, colours, shapes, and sizes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor ???? (@shanayakapoor02)

Miraggio urges their patrons to build a handbag wardrobe that is an extension of their personality and reflects their mood and dynamic style. The Miraggio x Shanaya collaboration is a kaleidoscope of colours and textures, with bursts of pink, green, orange, yellow and silver.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor looks like a billion bucks in an oversized blazer and checked pants

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.