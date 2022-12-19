After sharing the screen space with Yash in the second instalment of the KGF franchise, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is all set to join hands with superstar Prabhas. The south star’s upcoming with director Maruthi has locked Sanjay Dutt for a pivotal character for their yet-to-be-titled horror-comedy.

As per a report in the Free Press Journal, the casting for director Maruthi’s untitled Prabhas-starrer is getting exciting as the makers have roped in Sanjay Dutt and Zarina Wahab. Reportedly, Sanjay will play an important character as a grandfather. The report also says that the film is being shot only in Telugu and two schedules have already been completed in Hyderabad.

Speaking of Zarina's character, the portal quoted a source saying, “Zarina is playing the most pivotal role of a mother and a grandmother both. Zarina’s scenes were shot last week in Hyderabad. It was just a week-long shoot. With this, Zarina’s two schedules get over. The second schedule was finished on December 17.”

The source further added, “Zarina is excited about playing this role, as she will be playing this pivotal role for the first time in her career. She is also excited to work with Maruthi and work in her mother tongue, Telugu. Zarina will be seen in a never-seen-before kind of role.”

Giving out the details of the project, the source asserted, “This horror-comedy is based on the pivotal characters of the grandmother, the grandfather, and the grandson. Sanjay and Zarina’s schedule will commence in February 2023.”

The source signed off by saying, “This Prabhas-starrer has three new girls. The movie will not be shot continuously because Prabhas is busy. The shooting will be planned according to Prabhas’s availability of dates. The shooting of a one-week schedule got over recently and the next schedule will be held on December 25 and 26 in Hyderabad.”

However, it is worth mentioning here that neither the director nor the actor has officially confirmed their collaboration for the same, so far.

