It seems like Bigg Boss Season 16 and actor Salman Khan will continue making headlines until filmmaker Sajid Khan gets eliminated from the show. After calling out Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar, Sona Mohapatra is now criticising the host of BB 16. The singer said the host was guilty of ‘whitewashing’ him.

Bigg Boss 16: Sona Mohapatra slams Salman Khan for helping Sajid Khan and ‘whitewashing toxic masculinity’

On Wednesday, Sona took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Whitewashing his own toxic masculinity for eons with #BeingHuman despite being anything but; yes my old foe in twitter wars; #SalmanKhan . Continues the whitewashing in the BRO-HOOD. #SajidKhan . (Btw his gifting watches/food truck/surgeries is only more virtue signalling).”

As DCOW chief Shwati Maliwal registered a complaint for getting rape threats in her Instagram DMs after demanding ouster of Sajid Khan, Sona also commented on it. In a follow up tweet, she wrote, “That the DCW head @SwatiJaiHind is receiving rape threats shouldn’t surprise anyone. Normalising toxic masculinity & such #HERO ‘s in #POPCulture will encourage more such dangerous behaviour #India .Welcome to more violence & sexual harassment. #SajidKhan #SalmanKhan BHAI-HOOD.”

That the DCW head @SwatiJaiHind is receiving rape threats shouldn’t surprise anyone. Normalising toxic masculinity & such #HERO ‘s in #POPCulture will encourage more such dangerous behaviour #India .Welcome to more violence & sexual harassment. #SajidKhan #SalmanKhan BHAI-HOOD. https://t.co/Av2DjFmVVX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 12, 2022



As mentioned above, earlier she had called out the MeToo accused filmmaker’s cousin and celebrity Farhan Akhtar. While mentioning that about Farhan’s organisation called MARD, she penned, “Speak up, Stand Up only when it’s convenient or pays to virtue signal for ‘our cause’ not now? Charity begins at home.”

For the unversed, Sajid Khan was involved in MeToo allegations, where several women had made sexual harassment allegations against him. During the premiere of Bigg Boss season 16, Sajid had said, “I've sat at home for the last four years and wasn't getting much work. So when I was invited by Colors, I felt that it's time I should enter the house and learn more about myself.” However, he did not say anything about the MeToo allegations.

