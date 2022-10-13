Within a week, the film has become the No. 1 film on Netflix in India and the No. 2 Non-English film on Netflix globally. The film has been watched for 6.63 million hours

Laal Singh Chaddha has reached audiences far and wide with Netflix. The film is the official Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning motion picture Forrest Gump and echoes the heart-warming tale of a life-affirming story chronicling the extraordinary life of an ordinary man. Laal Singh Chaddha has garnered incredible love, praise, and appreciation from audiences across the globe since its premiere on Netflix on October 6, 2022.

Within a week, the film has become the No. 1 film on Netflix in India and the No. 2 Non-English film on Netflix globally. The film has been watched for 6.63 million hours and has featured in the Top 10 in Films in 13 countries across the world, including Mauritius, Bangladesh, Singapore, Oman, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Malaysia, and UAE among others.

Directed by Advait Chandan, and presented by Viacom18 Studios, Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha features a splendid lineup of actors including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, and Manav Vij along with others

With Netflix, Indian films with impactful stories have been transcending borders and finding audiences who enjoy good cinema across all languages. This week’s global Non-English films list features four Indian films - Laal Singh Chaddha, Plan A Plan B, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, and Saakini Daakini that are winning hearts globally.

