The first promo of Weekend Ka Vaar featuring Karan Johar is already out! Not too long ago we had reported that Salman Khan will be replaced by Karan Johar as the host in some of the forthcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 16. A day ago, we had also revealed that the superstar is suffering from dengue and has taken time off from his work commitments to recoup, and hence, Karan Johar has stepped in as the special host for the latest season of the controversial reality show. In the first promo that was out earlier today morning, featured Karan Johar playing the perfect host as he questions contestant Gori Nagori about the recent incidents in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar turns host for Weekend ka Vaar; asks Gori, “Aapko ghar mein rehna hai ya bahar jaana hai” in this dramatic promo

Readers would be aware that Bigg Boss 16 is seeing a lot of drama unfolding amidst contestants Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. But Gori Nagori, who has been one of the low-key contestants of the show, is currently facing major charges of threatening Bigg Boss himself. In the latest promo, Gori is seen provocating Archana Gautam, who is currently the house captain. On the other hand, she also had a fallout and threatened Shiv on the show. Calling out her actions, Karan Johar asserted that her actions were intentional and questioned her audacity to threaten the Bigg Boss house.

In the promo Karan Johar is saying, “Yeh provocation jo Gori ne kiya is it intend to hurt of not.” Furthermore, the promo shows Gori threatening Bigg Boss saying, “Bigg Boss aap ka jawab chahiye nahi toh aaj kisike haath pair thod sakte hain yahan par. (Bigg Boss I want an answer from you or else somebody will be hurt in this house)” Responding to the same, the filmmaker added, “Bigg Boss ko bhi dhamki di. Aapko ghar mein rehna hai ya bahar jaana hai. (You threatened Bigg Boss. Do you want to stay here or leave?)”

Bigg Boss 16 currently airs on Colors channel from Monday to Friday at 10pm as well as on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30pm.

