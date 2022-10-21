Karan Johar and not Salman Khan will be the Bigg Boss host for at least a couple of weeks in the coming episodes. I have just heard the sad news that Salman Khan is down with dengue. He won’t be hosting Bigg Boss in the coming episodes.

BREAKING: Salman Khan down with Dengue, Karan Johar takes over Bigg Boss

Karan Johar who has his plateful, could not say no because, well, no one says no to Bhai, the same Bhai who had come to Karan’s rescue by stepping into the second lead’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when everyone else had refused.

Besides, Colors and Endemol made Karan an offer he couldn’t refuse. I refer to the zeroes on the cheque.

