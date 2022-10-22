After receiving an interim bail during the last hearing, Jacqueline Fernandez will be appearing in court today for a final hearing on her bail plea.

Although she is gearing up for her film Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez will be taking off to Delhi today owing to her involvement in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. While the actress has been summoned several times after the conman was arrested in this case, she was last granted interim bail. As a part of the further procedure, the actress will be appearing before the Delhi Court for the hearing of her bail plea.

Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before Delhi Court today for her bail plea in relation to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

After being named accused in a chargesheet, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the Delhi authorities for an interrogation that allegedly went on for over eight hours. The Enforcement Directorate, while investigating the case, had named Jacqueline as one of the accused as it was alleged that the actress knew of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s activities. However, after the team of the actress’ lawyers moved the Delhi court for her interim bail, the court asked ED to file a response to the plea. Considering this, the actress will be appearing before the court today. Confirming the same, her lawyer Prashant Patil was quoted in an ETimes report saying, "We shall be appearing before the Honourable Special Court at Delhi. The matter is listed for final arguments on the bail application of Jacqueline."

The actress became involved in this case after she was accused of accepting gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, worth Rs. 7 crores. While her gifts involved luxury items, it was also reported that her family received financial benefits from the conman as well. Besides her, another actress who was involved in the case was Nora Fatehi. While both the actresses were named as a witness in the first chargesheet filed by the ED, Jacqueline was later named as accused after it was claimed that the actress accepted these gifts despite knowing that they were the ‘proceeds’ of the crime.

