After making millions laugh, it is time for the big finale of Amazon miniTV’s one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai! The season finale will drop next Friday on October 28 and it will feature Shahid Kapoor as its guest. The actor will be entering the courtroom of comedy to dodge some fun Atrangi Ilzaams with Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, and Kusha Kapila. Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released the teaser of the much-awaited episode.

Known for his versatility, Shahid Kapoor gave the sassiest reply when Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh took a dig at his most-loved film Vivah. “Vivah film me yeh itne chote lage ke log confuse ho gaye film ka title Vivah hai yaa Bal Vivah (You looked so young in the film Vivah, we got confused about the film’s title and wondered if it should be Bal Vivah)”, joked Riteish, and to this Shahid quipped, “Mujhe pata hai ki ab mera gala katne wala hai (I know it's my neck on the line now)”. While public prosecutor Varun backed Shahid, “Mere hote hue kuch bhi nahi kat sakta (Till I am there, nothing will happen to you)”, Riteish took a jibe at him too, saying “Tera hi pehle katega (Your neck is on the line first)”, leaving the actor and judge Kusha Kapila in splits.

Amidst this fun banter, Varun left Shahid speechless with an unexpected question. “Paathshaala me school life, Ishq Vishk mein college life, Kabir Singh me bhi college life thi. Matlab bhai, kaunsa course reh gaya tha jo complete nahi kar paa rahe the? (Paatshala was about school life, Ishq Vishk was about college life, Kabir Singh was also about college life, what course was it that you were unable to complete” This question left Shahid in splits.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila dons the judges’ hat to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi, and Gopal Dutt, among others, amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy. This episode of Case Toh Banta Hai will stream on October 28 on Amazon miniTV and is available for free within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV.

