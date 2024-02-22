Leading the charge in the realm of beauty and empowerment, Kay Beauty, India’s first leading celebrity beauty brand founded by Katrina Kaif in partnership with Nykaa is making waves with groundbreaking collaborations in the world of women’s sports. Renowned for her visionary entrepreneurship, Katrina Kaif is not just redefining beauty standards but also championing the strength and resilience of women athletes. In a strategic move, Kay Beauty has forged a meaningful partnership with Women’s Premier League team UP Warriorz, embarking on a journey to celebrate beauty both, on and off the field. Kay Beauty will prominently feature on the front side of the team jersey, symbolizing a vibrant fusion of sports and beauty.

While the UP Warriorz are opening doors for women to play an important and impactful part in the sporting ecosystem in India, Katrina Kaif’s vision with Kay Beauty is to offer makeup for all age groups, genders and skin tones. High on the collaboration’s agenda, is to be able to shine the spotlight on the various vehicles that help empower women through sports.

“Kay Beauty isn't just about makeup; it’s a celebration of individuality and strength. Through our partnerships with women sports icons, we aim to amplify their voices and showcase their grit and the power of their athleticism and spirit. We believe it is important for us to help push the conversations around women's empowerment, and sport at the highest level is one of the most impactful ways of doing so. We are cheering for the UP Warriorz and hope to be associated with them for a long time to come,” says Katrina Kaif, Co-Founder, Kay Beauty.

As the world of beauty continues to evolve, Kay Beauty stands at the forefront, driving meaningful changes and empowerment. With each partnership, the brand reaffirms its dedication to celebrating the multifaceted beauty of women and championing their achievements, on & off the field.

The UP Warriorz, who finished third in the inaugural season of the WPL in 2023, are captained once again by the dynamic Alyssa Healy and will open their campaign in the second year against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, on February 24 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

