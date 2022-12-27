Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his extreme talent and unique acting skills. He has made his own identity in Bollywood and has managed to raise name and fame for himself.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Home Minister Amit Shah in a Courtesy Visit at Delhi

Raman Raghav actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui called on Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. This meeting was officially titled as Courtesy Call by the Home Ministry officials.

This known actor seemed to contact the respective officials for a meet with Amit Shah unexpectedly. The reason for this meet and greet remains unidentified. It was observed that Nawazuddin had sitting with the Home Minister for half an hour. He was eventually seen gifting Amit Shah a plant as a present. Photos witnessing this were out in social media.

However, it is not the first time Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen meeting a BJP minister. Recently, Siddiqui was also seen gathering with ICCR chief, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Goa CM, Pramod Sawant.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been a part of many hit films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more. His role as a villain in film Kick, also garnered love from audience. This actor has many upcoming projects in his pipeline. Currently, Siddiqui is in notice due to his upcoming film, Haddi, directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. His character in the film is a caricature of trans-people. The film is slated to release next year.

