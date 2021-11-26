After Simba Nagpal’s eviction on Wednesday, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, and Neha Bhasin were evicted from Bigg Boss 15 on Thursday.

In the episode, comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya opted to play ringmasters and made the bottom five do some crazy and fun tasks since Bigg Boss was on ‘leave’. In order to win, they had to try their best to gain the attention of the top five. The audience was

given a chance to vote for these contestants on the Voot app, as they watched the live feed. Post the task, both the ringmasters Bharti Singh and Harsh announced the eviction of Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, and Neha Bhasin.

This was one of the shocking evictions in the history of Bigg Boss 15 and it left the remaining housemates in tears and a broken heart. Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian, also known as ‘Jay-Veeru’ of the house, were the first ones to enter the house and shared a great bond. However, soon, both were dropping accusations at each other and went their separate ways.

From being called a cheater, a manipulative master, a gamer, Vishal Kotian’s journey was full of difficulties. He had a tough time maintaining relationships with ‘sister’ Shamita Shetty and ‘best friend' Jay Bhanushali in the house.

Given Jay’s hosting experience and a longer career than most of the participants, fans were waiting to see his fun side on the show. However, he seemed lost throughout and failed to even shape any true connection. Jay was one of the highest-paid contestants and was brought to add masala on the show but Completelydisappointed the audience.

On the other hand, Neha Bhasin, one of the strongest contestants from Bigg Boss OTT, was touted to add drama and spice with her entry in the Salman Khan hosted show. However, she seemed more busy trying to sort out her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal than focusing on the game.

The reports say that one of the contestants from the bottom two, I.e. Umar Riaz and Rajeev Adatia will be eliminated on Weekend Ka Vaar.

