Bigg Boss 15 recently announced that there will be three new wild card challengers entering the house. The three wild cards that were introduced last Weekend Ka Vaar were Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Marathi actor Abhijeet Bichukale.

However, the recent reports claim that Abhijeet will be not entering the house as he has tested positive for Covid-19. Replacing Abhijeet, the entertainer Rakhi Sawant is all set to enter the house. But, this time Rakhi is not entering the house alone. Yes, you heard that right Rakhi is all set to enter the house with her mysterious husband Ritesh. Ritesh has never come in front of the media and neither Rakhi has ever revealed any of his pictures. It has remained a mystery for everyone.

Now, it seems like the wait is finally over and the mystery is going to be unveiled. In the latest promo released by the channel video clips of last season are shown where Rakhi was questioned about her marriage and husband, Ritesh. The actress was also seen upset over it. But then suddenly she gets excited and tells everyone that the wait is over and she is all set to come with him in Bigg Boss 15.

The promo later shows Rakhi asking him if he will go with her to the house. To which he replies, 'Zarur' (sure).' In the video, only a little glimpse of the man can be seen. It had only his back that's seen in the clip while he is sitting on a chair in a black suit. Sharing the promo on their official Instagram handle Colors TV wrote, "Aane waale hai Humaari drama queen @rakhisawant2511 ke piya ji #BB15 ke manch par! Uthne wala hai saare sawaalon par se parda."

