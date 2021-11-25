Union Minister Smriti Irani was about to appear as a special guest on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress turned politician has recently made her writing debut with her book titled, 'Lal Salaam'. For the promotions and interaction of the book, Smriti was about to appear on the show as a special guest.

However, when she reached the sets of the show she was stopped by the security guard. According to a report by a news portal, the reason for her being stopped by the guard was that she didn't travel with any security. This might have led to confusion in the mind of the security guard. While Smriti kept trying hard to explain to the guard that she was going to be a guest on the show and is also a Union Minister, he didn’t believe her. The guard claimed that such big ministers do not travel alone and have security personnel and the police force with them.

Smriti Irani kept explaining to the guard and waited for half an hour. Post that, she decided to leave the place as she had a flight for Delhi to catch. The reports also claimed that neither Smriti nor Kapil were aware of any of these things. As soon as Kapil Sharma learnt about the whole incident, he slammed the guard and apologized to Smriti Irani.

