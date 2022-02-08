comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.02.2022 | 11:46 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Bigg Boss 15 fame Neha Bhasin tests positive for Covid-19

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The cases of Covid have been on a declining curve for the last few weeks however the pandemic is not over yet. The entertainment industry is still affected by the novel coronavirus and many celebrities have come under its trap.

Previously we reported about veteran actresses Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan being contacted by the virus ahead of the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now, singer Neha Bhasin who is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood has also come under the trap of the virus. The singer shared the news on her official social media handles. Sharing the news, Neha simply wrote 'Covid Positive'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Bhasin was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 where she entered as a wild card contestant.

ALSO READ:After Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan tests Covid positive; shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani postponed again

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Michael Jackson biopic in works from…

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff announce Bade…

Praveen Kumar Sobti, Bheem in BR Chopra’s…

Sanjay Dutt launches his production house…

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pays…

K-pop groups VIVIZ and THE BOYZ members…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification