The cases of Covid have been on a declining curve for the last few weeks however the pandemic is not over yet. The entertainment industry is still affected by the novel coronavirus and many celebrities have come under its trap.

Previously we reported about veteran actresses Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan being contacted by the virus ahead of the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now, singer Neha Bhasin who is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood has also come under the trap of the virus. The singer shared the news on her official social media handles. Sharing the news, Neha simply wrote 'Covid Positive'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Bhasin was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 where she entered as a wild card contestant.

ALSO READ:After Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan tests Covid positive; shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani postponed again

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.