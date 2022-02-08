Post Gehraiyaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday will star in Zoya Akhtar Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav. The plot reportedly centers around three buddies in Mumbai who are lost in the world of life, as written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh.

The actor feels the subject matter will resonate with today's social media-obsessed generation. Speaking to a daily, she will begin filming in March or April. She said that it is a relatable and funny film.

She further said that when it comes to producer Farhan Akhter and Zoya Akhtar, they have a command over the coming-of-age films that are centered on friendship.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is gearing up for Gehraiyaan starring alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The film releases on February 12, 2022.

