Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to begin filming in March

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Post Gehraiyaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday will star in Zoya Akhtar Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav. The plot reportedly centers around three buddies in Mumbai who are lost in the world of life, as written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh.

The actor feels the subject matter will resonate with today's social media-obsessed generation. Speaking to a daily, she will begin filming in March or April. She said that it is a relatable and funny film.

She further said that when it comes to producer Farhan Akhter and Zoya Akhtar, they have a command over the coming-of-age films that are centered on friendship.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is gearing up for Gehraiyaan starring alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The film releases on February 12, 2022.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav confirmed to star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

More Pages: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Box Office Collection

