Last Updated 01.12.2020 | 2:05 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia’s husband Sumit Maheswari says she cheated on him FOUR times

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pavitra Punia is the latest contestant to exit the Bigg Boss 14 house and her husband Sumit -Maheshwari opened up about her extra-marital affairs in his recent interview. During her candid conversation with Kavita Kaushik in the house, Pavitra had said that she called off her engagement in 2018, and her ex-fiancé had said that he will not marry anyone else.

Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia’s husband Sumit Maheswari says she cheated on him FOUR times

According to Sumit Maheshwari, they had tied the knot as well and Pavitra has cheated on him four times. He says things are still the same from his side, but when he found out about Paras Chhabra, he texted him that he is free to date Pavitra if he wants but he should wait until they get a divorce because his family is involved. Sumit elaborated on how Paras was in the same hotel them in Goa where they had gone to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Sumit said that Pavitra refused to disclose that they are married. Speaking of Pavitra’s alleged closeness with Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14, he said that it is shocking for him but he has realized that she is an opportunist and her relationship isn’t genuine. The hotelier had stopped watching the show after Pavitra started getting close to Eijaz.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot on THIS date

