Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.12.2020 | 12:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot on THIS date

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Gauahar came out of the Bigg Boss 14 house post her role as a Toofani senior, her long-time boyfriend, Zaid Darbar popped the big question. During one of his interviews during Gauahar’s stay in the Bigg Boss house, Zaid Darbar had hinted towards marrying her before the year ends and it looks like that he is sticking to his promise.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot on THIS date

After proposing to her, Zaid and Gauahar went away for a small vacation in Goa and now, the couple has announced that they will be getting married on December 25. Taking to their social media, they have shared the big news with their fans that their Nikaah ceremony will be taking place on Christmas Day. Posting a couple of pre-wedding photoshoot pictures, they wrote a heartfelt note for the love they have received so far and spoke about ending the year on a good note.

Take a look at them, right here.

Congratulations to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar!

Also Read: Gauahar Khan questions why Pavitra Punia was not reprimanded for abusing a senior and her family on Bigg Boss 14

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi…

REVEALED: Here's the real reason why…

Late Wajid Khan’s wife Kamalrukh Khan…

Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notice to…

Brahmastra made on a budget ‘way over’ Rs.…

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification