Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.11.2020 | 1:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Akshay Kumar serves Rs. 500 crore defamation notice to YouTuber who dragged him in Sushant Singh Rajput case and earned lakhs by spreading fake news

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has served a Rs. 500 crore defamation suit against a YouTuber who named him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The YouTuber named Rashid Siddiqui was earlier arrested by the police for spreading fake news and dragging the name of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son and minister Aditya Thackeray in the case.

Akshay Kumar serves Rs. 500 crore defamation suit to YouTuber who dragged him in Sushant Singh Rajput case and earned lakhs by spreading fake news

Reportedly, Siddiqui in his YouTube videos claimed that Akshay Kumar helped actress and Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to escape to Canada. Siddiqui also said that Kumar had secret talks with Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray about SSR's death. The YouTuber further claimed that Akshay was unhappy with Sushant bagging the hit film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

As per reports, Rashid Siddiqui earned over Rs. 15 lakhs in four months with his videos on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He is a 25-year-old civil engineer from Bihar. His YouTube channel FF News grew immensely in the last few months owing to the controversial content he put up. He was initially arrested by the police after an advocate from Shiv Sena' legal cell filed a case against him. He was later granted anticipatory bail and was asked to cooperate with the investigation.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: Akshay Kumar gets Rs. 100 crore plus for his next comedy; the actor adopts low risk, high return model 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makers to hold special…

Rakul Preet Singh joins Amitabh Bachchan and…

Richa Chadha honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr…

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned…

Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma…

Pankaj Tripathi says he will not play a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification