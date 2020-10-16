Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu’s father Kumar Sanu tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Jaan Kumar Sanu has been giving the rest of the contestants on Bigg Boss 14 a tough fight. Being the son of one of the most famous Bollywood playback singers, Kumar Sanu, Jaan Kumar Sanu had also admitted that he was raised by his mother alone. With weekly COVID-19 tests done, the contestants are pretty content being in the house. However, as per Kumar Sanu’s Facebook page, the singer has tested positive for Coronavirus.

His team took to their Facebook page to officially announce the news and in no time the wishes for his health have been pouring in. Kumar Sanu happens to be one of the most versatile singers of the 90s and has given us some major hit songs that are still present in our playlists. There have been no further details about his health condition so far.

Here’s wishing Kumar Sanu a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu reveals he was raised by his mother, his parents separated before his birth

