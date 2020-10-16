Actor Pearl V Puri has been facing a very difficult time as he recently lost his father. The reason for Vipin Puri’s demise has still not been mentioned, but the heartfelt note that Pearl V Puri has penned for his late father will surely leave you with tears in your eyes. The actor-singer has urged people to appreciate their parents whenever they can and said that just having your dad around is a major support in itself and it pains him to address his father with ‘was’.

He wrote, “I’ve lost my father ???????? LATE SHREE MR . VIPIN PURI. He was a very happy soul full of life a very good human being he was a man of substance whatever Iam , it’s just one percent of what my father was but this “was” have broken my backbone. I Request all of you to please love your parents as much as possible give them all the happiness in life do whatever best you can do for them within time before it is too late. Waqt ka kuch nai pata . I had so many dreams for my father but now I won’t be able to fulfill them ever . For the first time in life I feel powerless aaj ehsas hua baap ka hona hi apne aap me bohot bada sahara hota hai , bohot taqat milti hai sirf unke hone se . Mere papa kehte they.. “ sab kuch luta ke bhi agar seekh ya kuch seekhne ko mile to use sasta samjho “ learning is very important and aaj waqt ne mujhe ye sikha diya ki jab tak bhi maa baap hain unke saath rehna roz subah unka ashirwad lena unke saath waqt bitana bohot zaruri hai. Aap sabhi se meri guzarish hai please love your parents as much as you can and be with them no matter what. I love you dad ???????? you are the best ???????? #radhasoami ????????????????????????????????????????”.

Take a look at his post.

Also Read: Pearl V Puri to star in a music video with Divya Khosla Kumar titled ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.