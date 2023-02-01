The futuristic film Project K, which features the enviable cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, is expected to be one of the big-budgeted entertainers that have ever been made in Indian cinema. Filmmaker Nag Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned to create this special action entertainer. Prabhas appears in a different persona in the fantasy drama. Deepika Padukone plays the lead role in it. The film features a significant role for Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. The makers of Project K have been gradually raising intrigue with one enigmatic poster after another.

Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, will be released in two parts

Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the film saying, “The vision and plot point of Project K is so big that the makers have decided to make it a 2-part film. While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Bahubali franchise. Project K is envisioned as the biggest film of Indian Cinema with a conflict like never before and celebrates the 50 years of producers, Vyjayanthi Movies.”

The insider claimed that the team has finished filming Project K's first instalment and is already working on its second, “Both the parts are being shot in one go and the two films will release in a short interval of less than a year. The team is confident of their content and hence, shooting two parts in one go. It’s something what Mani Ratnam did with PS-1 and PS-2. The part one of the film is at present in the post-production stage with VFX artists working on the footage, as the production team is busy on the sets shooting for part 2,” said the source.

The team is expected to shortly make an official statement regarding the release date as well as the franchise's components. Project K is scheduled for release in April 2024. While the specifics of Deepika Padukone's part are currently unknown, the filmmakers insist that she is the surprise of the picture and will play a role that no other female protagonist has ever done on a major motion picture scale.

Project K is Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu.

