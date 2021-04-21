With over 4 billion views and counting, Jubin Nautiyal is soaring as an independent artist, with record-breaking music in all kinds of genres. The perfect voice to emote heartbreak, Jubin Nautiyal has delivered hits like 'Tujhe Kitna Chahein', ‘Dil Chahte Ho’, ‘Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du’ and ‘Lut Gaye' and now brings to you another song by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series – 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee' - starring the talented Himansh Kohli, beautiful Aarushi Nishank and dapper Rohit Suchanti.

Composed by Meet Bros, with lyrics by Rashmi Virag, 'Wafa Na Raas Aayi' is emotional and melancholic and tells a gripping story of pain and betrayal.

Capturing the beautiful and surreal Kashmir, director Ashish Panda has blended the essence of the location with his story making the soulful track hard-hitting. Says Bhushan Kumar, “Wafa Na Raas Aayee is at its core a very pure, simple song. Its beauty lies in its simplicity and who better than Jubin Nautiyal to express the pain and emotions that the song is trying to convey.”

The song will be out on 23rd April on the T-Series YouTube channel.

