Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.04.2021 | 2:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Bhushan Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal to bring a new heartbreak song ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ featuring Himansh Kohli, Aarushi Nishank & Rohit Suchanti

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With over 4 billion views and counting, Jubin Nautiyal is soaring as an independent artist, with record-breaking music in all kinds of genres. The perfect voice to emote heartbreak, Jubin Nautiyal has delivered hits like 'Tujhe Kitna Chahein', ‘Dil Chahte Ho’, ‘Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du’ and ‘Lut Gaye' and now brings to you another song by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series – 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee' - starring the talented Himansh Kohli, beautiful Aarushi Nishank and dapper Rohit Suchanti.

Bhushan Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal to bring a new heartbreak song ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ featuring Himansh Kohli, Aarushi Nishank & Rohit Suchanti

Composed by Meet Bros, with lyrics by Rashmi Virag, 'Wafa Na Raas Aayi' is emotional and melancholic and tells a gripping story of pain and betrayal.

Capturing the beautiful and surreal Kashmir, director Ashish Panda has blended the essence of the location with his story making the soulful track hard-hitting. Says Bhushan Kumar, “Wafa Na Raas Aayee is at its core a very pure, simple song. Its beauty lies in its simplicity and who better than Jubin Nautiyal to express the pain and emotions that the song is trying to convey.”

The song will be out on 23rd April on the T-Series YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: T-Series single ‘Lut Gaye’ featuring Emraan Hashmi and Jubin Nautiyal reaches 500 million views in 60 days

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif test negative…

SCOOP: Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to be…

FWICE sets up monitoring team to ensure new…

Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19;…

Pritam comes on board as the music composer…

Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi says it has been his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification