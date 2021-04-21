The second wave of Coronavirus has hit the country really hard affecting all sectors. Theatres have been shut in most states. The film shootings however are going on wherever they are allowed. But these are unpredictable times and one never knows how long will filming will be allowed in states where the permission is still given. Even if the government doesn’t ask to stop shootings, what can hamper the production are the cast and crew getting infected with the virus.

One such film that has suffered due to the latter reason is Radhe Shyam. The shoot of the film is completed but the makers had decided to reshoot a few portions. A source reveals, “The shoot was supposed to take place yesterday in Hyderabad. However, just before the filming was to commence, it came to light that lead actor Prabhas’s make-up man tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, the makers decided to indefinitely cancel the reshoot.”

Besides Prabhas, Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde. The Housefull 4 (2019) actress was also a part of the reshoot yesterday, as per reports. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is scheduled for release on July 30, 2021. Besides India, the film was also shot in international locations like Italy and Georgia.

Besides Radhe Shyam, Prabhas was also supposed to shoot for the much awaited flick Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. Its shoot, scheduled to take place in Mumbai, was also called off due to lockdown-like restrictions in place in Maharashtra. The VFX-heavy film sees Prabhas in the role of Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. While Kriti Sanon essays the part of Sita, Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman.

