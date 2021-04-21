Salman Khan has taken the unexpected move and might actually start a new business model in Bollywood as his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release this Eid. However, the superstar along with his studio partner, Zee, have decided to opt for a hybrid release model, meaning, the film will release on both, the theatres and digital world on the same day, a strategy similar to Hollywood Studios. This will make a lot of producers of Bollywood opt for the same strategy in the days to come with a constant spike in covid cases.

"Salman Khan and Zee Studios want to bring some positivity in this dull phase and want the audience to enjoy Radhe at their comfort. The ones who want to go to the cinema halls can watch it in theaters, the ones who don't wish to go to the cinema halls, can enjoy the film on the small screen in comfort. It's confirmed for an Eid opening on May 13," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The digital release won't be available for free. "The makers have taken the pay-per-view route, meaning, the audience will have to pay a certain amount to watch Radhe at their home. This would not be a part of their subscription to OTT platforms. It will be released on Zee plex," the source further shared.

After the news being first out on Bollywood Hungama, Zee Studios has confirmed the hybrid release. Taking cognizance of this fact, ZEE Studios has devised a simultaneous multiplatform strategy for the film’s release. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will now be released in theatres worldwide; adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government; and on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex which rests on India’s leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV; giving audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

