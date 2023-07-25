Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding is all set to return to the big screen with its much-awaited sequel, Veere Di Wedding 2. Released in 2018, the film was produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and featured an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the comedy-drama became a box office hit, grossing over Rs 100 crore nett worldwide.

Veere Di Wedding sequel to go on floors next year: Report

According to a recent report by PinkVilla, the makers have finalized the idea and concept for the sequel, and Veere Di Wedding 2 will commence filming next year. The news has sparked excitement among fans who have eagerly awaited the return of the dynamic quartet. A source close to the project revealed to PinkVilla, “Veere Di Wedding is a very special project for the makers, and they have already set the ball rolling for the sequel. So, Veere Di Wedding 2 is definitely being made, and the idea and concept has already been locked. However, the script is still being written, and the final draft should be ready in a few months. Once that is done, they will start looking at the casting and other logistics. The movie will roll next year.”

The first instalment, Veere Di Wedding, showcased the fun and camaraderie among four friends as they navigated through the complexities of relationships, careers, and family. The film not only impressed the audience, but its box office performance also surprised the producers, including Rhea Kapoor, who hadn't anticipated such remarkable box office numbers.

In an earlier conversation with PinkVilla, Rhea Kapoor had expressed her delight at the film's success and the overwhelming response from the female audience. She stated, “When that happened, I felt so good, because I was like, people underestimate the strength of the female audience, who are very loyal. They watch films over and over again. So that’s when I made up my mind that I am not going to rush into anything that’s predictable. I am going to go and do things the way I have always done them, but the one thing that I will do is I will justify the potential strength of this audience.”

With Veere Di Wedding 2 on the horizon, fans eagerly await more updates and the announcement of the cast for this much-anticipated sequel. The film's team is undoubtedly geared up to deliver another entertaining and empowering cinematic experience.

