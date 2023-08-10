comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ajay Devgn and Kiara Advani crowned the IAA Brand Endorsers of the Year 2023

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The IAA India Chapter, a leading association for marketing, advertising, and media professionals, hosted the grand 10th edition of the prestigious IAA Leadership Awards on Wednesday, August 9, in Mumbai. The Awards served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of industry leaders.

This year's ceremony witnessed the presence of over 400 distinguished guests, including senior marketing, advertising, and media professionals, who came together to honour the exceptional accomplishments of these deserving recipients.

The awards were presented across 15 industry categories, spanning automobiles, financial services, FMCG, E-commerce, Edtech, retail and consumer durables, acknowledging outstanding professionals' diverse achievements and innovative contributions.

At the event, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was the chief guest. Nadir B Godrej was the Jury Chairperson. Adar Poonawalla was honoured with the IAA Business Leader of the Year Award. Actors Ajay Devgn and Kiara Advani were crowned the IAA Brand Endorsers of the Year. Dr.Bhaskar Das was inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to play Ajay Devgn’s sister in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

Tags : , , , ,

