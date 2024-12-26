Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT releases date out: Here’s when and where to watch Kartik Aaryan starrer

Fans of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise are in for a treat as the third installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 27. After a successful run in theatres, the much-anticipated horror-comedy promises to be the perfect family entertainer for the New Year, blending supernatural intrigue and comedic brilliance.

Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as the beloved Rooh Baba, a character that became a sensation in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This time, he is joined by Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, creating a powerhouse ensemble under the expert direction of Anees Bazmee.

What to Expect from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The film takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride filled with mystery, laughter, and spine-chilling moments. With its signature mix of horror and comedy, the movie ensures there’s something for everyone. Kartik Aaryan’s return as Rooh Baba adds continuity to the franchise, while the addition of seasoned performers like Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit guarantees an exciting twist to the narrative.

A Perfect Start to the New Year

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrives at an ideal time for families and friends to gather and enjoy a dose of spooky fun as they ring in 2025. The film promises to bring laughter, chills, and unforgettable moments, making it a must-watch to kickstart the New Year on an entertaining note.

