Last Updated 14.11.2019 | 10:20 AM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu joins Kartik Aaryan – Kiara Advani starrer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier in October, the highly awaited Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 went on the floor. The film, helmed by Anees Bazmee, will be a sequel to the Priyadarshan – Akshay Kumar starrer. Now, another actress is joining the team and it is none other than Tabu.

Tabu has been in talks with the makers and really loved the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She really liked her role. She is expected to join Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and the entire team during the three-month schedule which will be shot in London and Rajasthan. Her character is one of the USP’s in the film and nothing related to Golmaal Again which was similar kind of genre.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aryan, the film is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The film is scheduled to release on July 31st, 2020.

New notification