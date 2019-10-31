Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kickstarted their film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is set to be the sequel to Akshay Kumar starrer in the month of October. The actors seemed to have Rajasthani look in the Anees Bazmee directorial. In January, they will be moving to Rajasthan and UK for a three-month schedule.

Anees Bazmee was in Rajasthan last week for the recee. They plan to shoot at real locations in London and Rajasthan. But, for the Mumbai schedule, a set will be constructed. During their outdoor schedule which will be three months long starting from January 2020, they will shoot the two songs – ‘Hare Ram Hare Ram’ and ‘Ami Je Tomar’.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to release on July 31st, 2020.

