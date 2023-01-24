During the second teaser launch of Bholaa, Ajay Devgn spoke about his upcoming film and his future plans for the same.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is indeed at the top of his game with Drishyam 2 being a box office hit and the teaser of his upcoming film Bholaa breaking the internet. Recently, on January 24, the makers dropped the second teaser of Bholaa and hosted an event as well, where they talked about the forthcoming film. Interestingly, during the media interaction, Ajay Devgn opened up on his future plans with Bholaa and confirmed that they will turn it into a franchise.

Bholaa Teaser Launch: Ajay Devgn confirms the film will be a franchise; also claims films have a surprise element

It all happened when media personnel mentioned that the actor-turned-director has been a part of a bunch of franchises. He was then asked if he is planning to spin it off into a franchise. While giving a nod, Devgn asserted, “Yeah. It is planned as a franchise. When you see the film there is a surprise element at the end, which you will realize that move into part two or a franchise.”

Later, it was also mentioned that Abhishek Bachchan was spotted in Banaras during the shoot of Bholaa. Upon this, another media personnel asked if Abhishek is going to be the surprise element and carry forward the franchise in the future. However, Ajay remained tight-lipped on the question and jokingly said, “I don’t know, what if he came for a vacation?”

Talking about Bholaa, it is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. It stars Ajay alongside Tabu marking their ninth film together. Meanwhile, the ensemble star cast also features Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Gajraj Rao, among others. So far, Ajay has shared a couple of posters and two teasers of the forthcoming film.

While the first teaser gave a glimpse of Ajay’s character, the second teaser was action-packed. The film is slated to release on March 30, 2023.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn speaks on doing three different genres back-to-back with Drishyam, Bholaa and Maidaan; says, “That keeps me going on”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.