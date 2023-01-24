Life has come to a full circle for Vikrant Massey. The actor encountered a shoulder injury during the shoot of his film Haseen Dillruba four years ago. However, he couldn’t get it treated because of his busy schedule. And now, after wrapping up the first schedule of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, the sequel to the film, Vikrant will finally be underdoing a surgery for his shoulder.

Vikrant Massey to undergo shoulder surgery for injury encountered during Haseen Dilruba shoot

The makers of the show quoted a source saying, “The actor will now undergo the procedure and treatment for the shoulder injury once the first schedule of Haseen Dillruba 2 wraps up, since it requires immediate attention. Over time, the pain got worse but Vikrant powered through it considering his back to back shoot schedule. He will now be taking some time out to tend to the injury after the schedule wrap of Haseen Dillruba sequel.”

The first film in the franchise, which released in 2021, starred Taapsee Pannu in the titular role along with Harshvardhan Rane. It is unlikely for the sequel to star Rane since his character dies in the first film. There have been reports about Sunny Kaushal being a part of the second film.

While sharing the news of the sequel, Vikrant had given few insights on Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba earlier this month saying, “A lot of it is going to be really different. Except for me and Taapsee, there are so many new things. It’s another crazy experience. We had not kept expectations earlier too that it will be so loved, the story, the world around the story. The amount of love we got for the film we thought.”

Apart from Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, Vikrant also has the psychological thriller Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, Sector 36 with Maddock Films.

Directed by Vinit Mathew, Haseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba are written by Kanika Dhillon.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey on shooting 12th Fail with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, “In last 2 months, I have lived 6 to 8 months of my life”

More Pages: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.