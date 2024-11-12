Vipul Amrutlal Shah is a filmmaker who consistently taps into stories that the audiences have never seen before. His films always bring a fresh and unique experience for the audience. Now, taking yet another step to explore new horizons, the filmmaker, through his production house Sunshine Pictures and India’s prominent television network DD National, is introducing an epic show, Bhed Bharam. The trailer is now unveiled.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and DD National are set to treat audiences to Bhed Bharam - Rahasyon ka Mayajaal after a long time. The show is based on the hit novel by Harkisan Mehta. With Bhed Bharam, the filmmaker ventures into the supernatural and horror genre, which is currently in vogue. The show promises an unprecedented scale for television and features an impressive cast, including Yashpal Sharma, Atul Kumar, Gaurav Chopra, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Vaishalee A. Thakkar, Vishal Malhotra, Pranav Misshra, Divyangana Jain, Vaniki Tyagi, and Sameer Dharmadhikari. The makers shared the trailer on social media.

Bhed Bharam is directed by Yusuf Basrai, with the story written by Harkisan Mehta. The show is produced by Sunshine Pictures Limited and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and Ravichand Nallappa.

Apart from this, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is coming up with his next, HISAAB, In association with Sunshine Pictures and Jio Studios. The film is Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is co-produced by Aashin A Shah starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah. The film is slated to release by the end of the year.

