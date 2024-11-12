Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has recently added a new luxury ride to his fleet—a Toyota Vellfire. Known for its premium features and spacious interiors, the Toyota Vellfire has become a popular choice among India’s elite, and Akshay is the latest in the list of celebrities to opt for this high-end MPV. Priced at approximately Rs 1.32 crore, the Toyota Vellfire is known for its comfort and reliability, making it a preferred choice for those who prioritise luxury in their commute.

Akshay Kumar buys Toyota Vellfire MPV worth Rs 1.32 crore; joins A-List owners like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and others

Toyota Vellfire: A Premium MPV with Hybrid Power

The Toyota Vellfire is a top-tier MPV that combines luxury with advanced hybrid technology. It boasts a 2.5-liter petrol engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a balance between power and fuel efficiency. The Vellfire’s spacious interiors, reclining rear seats, and high-tech features, including individual entertainment screens, make it an ideal vehicle for long drives and business travel alike.

Akshay Kumar joins a distinguished list of Bollywood and business personalities who own a Toyota Vellfire. This elite group includes actors Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Beyond the entertainment industry, the Ambani family and Abhishek Bachchan are also notable Vellfire owners.

Akshay’s new purchase comes just a day after he was spotted at the airport alongside his Hera Pheri co-stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, sparking excitement among fans. The trio, famously known for their roles in the iconic comedy franchise, has been generating buzz about a potential Hera Pheri reunion.

