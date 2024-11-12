comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.11.2024 | 3:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshay Kumar buys Toyota Vellfire MPV worth Rs 1.32 crore; joins A-List owners like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and others 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar buys Toyota Vellfire MPV worth Rs 1.32 crore; joins A-List owners like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and others 

en Bollywood News Akshay Kumar buys Toyota Vellfire MPV worth Rs 1.32 crore; joins A-List owners like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and others 
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has recently added a new luxury ride to his fleet—a Toyota Vellfire. Known for its premium features and spacious interiors, the Toyota Vellfire has become a popular choice among India’s elite, and Akshay is the latest in the list of celebrities to opt for this high-end MPV. Priced at approximately Rs 1.32 crore, the Toyota Vellfire is known for its comfort and reliability, making it a preferred choice for those who prioritise luxury in their commute.

Akshay Kumar buys Toyota Vellfire MPV worth Rs 1.32 crore; joins A-List owners like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and others 

Akshay Kumar buys Toyota Vellfire MPV worth Rs 1.32 crore; joins A-List owners like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and others 

Toyota Vellfire: A Premium MPV with Hybrid Power

The Toyota Vellfire is a top-tier MPV that combines luxury with advanced hybrid technology. It boasts a 2.5-liter petrol engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a balance between power and fuel efficiency. The Vellfire’s spacious interiors, reclining rear seats, and high-tech features, including individual entertainment screens, make it an ideal vehicle for long drives and business travel alike.

Akshay Kumar joins a distinguished list of Bollywood and business personalities who own a Toyota Vellfire. This elite group includes actors Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Beyond the entertainment industry, the Ambani family and Abhishek Bachchan are also notable Vellfire owners.

Akshay’s new purchase comes just a day after he was spotted at the airport alongside his Hera Pheri co-stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, sparking excitement among fans. The trio, famously known for their roles in the iconic comedy franchise, has been generating buzz about a potential Hera Pheri reunion. 

Also Read: “Govinda was shy around girls, Akshay Kumar had multiple girlfriends,” reveals their co-star Guddi Maruti

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ektaa R Kapoor says, "We got our censor in…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya…

BREAKING: Miraj IMAX Wadala to open on…

Ram Gopal Varma faces police case for…

Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer to release on…

Bhushan Kumar reacts to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification