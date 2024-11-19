Bhavana Pandey recently discussed her daughter Ananya Panday's performance in Student of the Year 2, admitting that while she was proud of Ananya's growth as an actor.

Ananya Panday, who debuted in Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2 (2019), faced criticism early in her career but has steadily worked on honing her craft. Despite experiencing notable flops, the daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday has earned acclaim for her roles in Gehraiyaan (2022), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), CTRL (2024), and the comedy series Call Me Bae (2024).

Bhavana Pandey recently admitted that she wasn’t impressed with Ananya Panday’s performance in Student of the Year 2. While proud of her daughter’s growth as an actor, Bhavana acknowledged that Ananya gave her best effort but fell short of expectations in the film, produced by Nokia Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Bhavana Pandey shared, “I think she did everything she could from her side. She gave her best effort. Of course, there are so many factors that matter in a film. Maybe in Student of the Year 2… she was too raw. So I wouldn’t say she didn’t try her best, but perhaps she wasn’t fully aware of what to do.”

Despite her earlier critique, Bhavana Pandey has proven to be one of Ananya’s biggest supporters, often re-watching her daughter’s projects. She shared, “I think she was amazing in the films Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae. I absolutely loved her. I think she was very funny. I don’t want to sound like an obsessed fan, but I keep rewatching that series. Whenever I have nothing else to watch, I put it on because it’s just so funny. I really enjoyed her character in Call Me Bae.”

Bhavana Pandey is currently enjoying the success of the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix, where she stars alongside Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is reportedly set to star in the period drama Shankara, alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, although the film has yet to be officially announced.

