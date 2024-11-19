Madhuri Dixit shocked many by stepping away from acting at the height of her career to get married. In 1999, she tied the knot with Dr. Shriram Nene and relocated to Colorado, where they lived a quiet life away from the spotlight for several years. In 2011, the family, including their two sons, Arin and Ryan, returned to India. Recently, Madhuri, who appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shared her thoughts on moving abroad after marriage, saying she didn’t miss anything about her earlier life.

Madhuri Dixit reflects on moving abroad after marriage: “I never felt like I was leaving the public eye”

In an interview with Galatta India, Madhuri Dixit shared, “I was very happy because for me, the paraphernalia was not very important to me. I loved what I do. I love acting, dancing and everything to do with my profession. Anything else is just bonus like people considering you as a star. But I haven’t ever felt that way about me. So for me, it was never like, ‘Oh my god, I am going away from the public eye. I am getting married at the peak of my career.’ I never thought of it that way.”

She further explained, “I just thought I have met the right person for me. This is the man I want to marry and I am going to get married to this guy because everybody dreams for themselves. For me, it was like having a house, a husband, having family, and kids. I love kids. So, having kids was big part of that dream.”

The Saajan star shared, “When people say, ‘Oh, you were away, and didn’t you miss?’, I be like, ‘No, I didn’t miss because I was living my dream.”

Dr. Shriram Nene, speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia about his marriage to Madhuri Dixit, said, “I don’t know her like that (superstar). She is my wife and partner, and my encouragement to people is be what you always wanted to be and support the people with you. We are partners in a marriage where we look out for each other forever. If you develop that kind of relationship, it doesn’t matter what they did. I never knew her past history and she never knew mine. We came from very different worlds yet similar. Like sub-region Maharashtra, same kind of language and background. Neither of us thought that this would happen. I would say this is the most amazing thing in my life.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit appeared in films such as Pukar, Gaja Gamini, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke, Lajja, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Devdas, and Aaja Nachle. She made a notable comeback with a special song in Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and went on to star in various Hindi and Marathi films. Additionally, she served as a judge on several reality TV shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit recalls Dil and Ghayal releasing on same day as talks about box office clashes; says, “Industry is not just about one film, its bigger”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.