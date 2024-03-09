'Sakal Ban' will be a traditional song that will feature all the leading ladies of Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Ch.

Bhansali Music’s first song ‘Sakal Ban’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi to have global launch on Miss World 2024 stage today

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut in the world of web series with Heeramandi is all set to launch on a global podium. The first song from the web show, titled 'Sakal Ban', will be launched on the global stage of Miss World 2024 today on March 9.

This song will also be the first track from Bhansali's new music label, Bhansali Music. 'Sakal Ban' will be a traditional song that will feature all the leading ladies of Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Sharing details about the song, a source said, “The first song of Bhansali Music, 'Sakal Ban' which also marks the first song of Bhansali's Heeramandi will be launched on a global platform of Miss World. For the first time (we) will see a song having a world stage launch on the prestigious podium of Miss World.”

Moreover, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to enthrall audiences once again with his eagerly awaited web series debut, Heeramandi. The filmmaker recently launched first solo posters of the leading ladies Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

As Bollywood Hungama recently reported, there are chances that Heeramandi might start streaming on Netflix from next month. There has been a high amount of anticipation for Bhansali’s entry into the web world.

