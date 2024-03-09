The film is written by Rajat Aroraa and directed by debut directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah.

After Tadap, Sajid Nadiadwala presents Ahan Shetty once again in Sanki along with Pooja Hegde in the lead. The filmmaker has made a very unusual pair of Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hedge for this cinematic spectacle all set to release on 14th February 2025 on Valentine’s Day.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki starring Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde slated for Valentine’s Day 2025 release

The Production house made an official announcement on X, formerly called Twitter. The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring #AhanShetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you. Directed by #AdnanAShaikh & #YasirJah. Written by @rajatsaroraa."

Written by Rajat Aroraa, directed by debut directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah Sanki is set to hit theatres on Valentine's Day 2025, (14th February).

ALSO READ: Sajid Nadiadwala ventures into Marathi cinema with Sahyadri Films and Jophiel Enterprise

More Pages: Sanki Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.