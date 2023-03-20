Over the past couple of months, we have been sharing regular updates on the upcoming first edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards 2023. From sharing details of the date, to revealing the esteemed hosts Maniesh Paul and Sophie Choudry and the eminent jury members, the function is shaping up to be a glittering star-studded evening. Now, besides the nominations, we are proud to announce that Bollywood Hungama has a special theme for the 2023 edition – celebrating cancer winners. Keeping with the central theme, Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 is substituting the proverbial ‘Red Carpet’ for a ‘Pink Carpet’ to highlight the function's allegiance with innumerable cancer winners.

BH Style Icons 2023: With ‘pink carpet’, the first edition of Awards has a special theme saluting cancer winners!

Speaking about the change, HCG - The Specialist in Cancer Care - that is proud to be associated with the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 as the official wellness partner, announced, “We're transforming the red carpet into pink to celebrate cancer winners - the unsung heroes of the community. While the topic of cancer is no longer considered taboo, it remains crucial to educate people about what cancer is and how to take proactive measures against it. The Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards 2023 have provided us with an exceptional platform to spread awareness, and we are immensely grateful for this opportunity. Our partnership with the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023 is a testament to our commitment to promoting cancer awareness and prevention. Through this collaboration, we aim to make a positive difference in the community by empowering people with knowledge and encouraging them to take charge of their health.”

Being the foremost destination for all things entertainment, Bollywood Hungama is kicking off the celebration of 25 years with the maiden edition of Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023. Bollywood Hungama has maintained a standard of reportage in terms of celebrities, films, music, lifestyle, television, and international content. And now, the first edition of the award show will honour notable names from the entertainment industry who continue to leave an impact in the fashion and lifestyle industries.

So get ready for a night of glitz, glamour, and of course a star-studded affair with the function being held on March 24, 2023, at J W Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai. Bollywood Hungama, the foremost online destination for all things entertainment with its distinct style of content creation in the world of Bollywood, Television, Hollywood, Music, Lifestyle, and Celebrities, brings to you the first asset of the glitz and glamour that’s soon to come. The awards shall celebrate achievers from diverse walks of life – whether it’s Television, Sports, Business, Fashion, OTT, Regional Cinema, and more. The Bollywood Hungama Style Icons is curated and directed by Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP & produced by Across Media Solutions. Sponsored by Macho Hint, TVS Raider, IKONIC Professional, Looks Salon, Senco Gold & Diamonds, HCG Oncology, Carrera, Club Mahindra, AstroYogi, Sonata Watches, Radio City, Fuji Instax, and JW Marriott.

